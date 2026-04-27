Actress Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, known for featuring in films such as F2: Fun and Frustration, Mahanubhavudu, and Raja the Great, has tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

The couple shared the news with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday, featuring a series of pictures from the wedding.

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“26.04.26”, read the caption.

For the ceremony, Mehreen opted for a pink anarkali suit, intricately designed with silver floral embroidery. She kept her makeup minimal and completed the look with statement jewellery.

Aulakh wore a matching anarkali kurta paired with white trousers. His attire also featured embroidery work.

Mehreen was previously engaged to Congress youth leader Bhavya Bishnoi. They got engaged in March 2021, but called off the engagement in July 2021.

Mehreen made her acting debut in 2016 with the Telugu romantic comedy thriller Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, which proved to be her breakthrough role. She later went on to feature in several projects, primarily in the Telugu film industry.