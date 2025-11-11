Actor Prem Chopra, a cardiac patient, hospitalised due to viral infection, lung condition

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital due to a viral infection and age-related complications, according to news reports.

The 92-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital two days ago under the care of cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale, as per a report by news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a known case of cardiac ailment and he also had a viral infection, and that’s why I’m treating him for the lungs. He is not in the ICU; he is in the ward,” Dr Jalil Parkar told PTI.

“He is 92 years old and he has age-related issues because of which his recovery takes a little time. He should be fine in another three-four days and go home,” the doctor added.

Chopra’s son-in-law Sharman Joshi has assured fans of his recovery. “All good thank you, just some tests, back tomorrow,” Joshi told PTI.

Chopra is known for playing the antagonist in films like Bobby (1973), Do Raaste (1969), and Kati Patang (1971). More recently, he appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023), fronted by Ranbir Kapoor.