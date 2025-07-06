Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt tribute for late wife Shefali Jariwala: ‘Love you in every lifetime’

Actor Parag Tyagi has shared an emotional tribute to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, who passed away last month at the age of 42.

On Sunday, Parag took to Instagram to post a montage of photos, capturing their cherished memories together, leaving fans and friends moved by his words of love and loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing intimate moments, embracing, kissing, and posing during their vacations together. “I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime. I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri,” Tyagi wrote in the caption.

Jariwala, best known for her iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. She was found unresponsive at her Mumbai home and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

However, police later stated that the cause of her death remains “reserved”.

Following her last rites, Parag broke his silence with a touching note on Instagram, remembering Shefali not just as the Kaanta Laga girl but as a woman of resilience and compassion.

"Shefali, Meri Pari—the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga—was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace—sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination," he wrote.

He continued, "But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa—always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba," referring to their beloved pet.