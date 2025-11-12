Actor Govinda hospitalised in Juhu after falling unconscious at home

Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to CritiCare hospital in Juhu after he fainted at home around midnight, his friend and legal advisor Lalit Bindal said on Wednesday.

"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconsciousness. I pray for his speedy recovery," Bindal wrote in an Instagram post.

The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal said in a statement.

"He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests," Bindal told PTI.

Last year in October, the actor underwent a surgery after he was injured in the leg when his revolver accidentally went off.

As for his personal life, speculation over Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage resurfaced in August after a fresh report claimed that Sunita filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, at the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

The actor’s team, however, denied the development. “This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news,” Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said in a statement.