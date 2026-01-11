From climbing a tree naked to snow rituals, here’s how Vidyut Jammwal embraced Sahaja yoga

Actor Vidyut Jammwal climbed a tree — all naked — and buried himself in snow as part of the yogic practice of Sahaja, which he observes once every year, he said on Sunday, adding that he is an ardent Kalaripayattu practitioner.

Jammwal shared a video on Instagram that captures his return to a “to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness”.

“As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness. Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding,” wrote Jammwal in his note on Instagram.

Kalaripayattu (or Kalari) is an ancient Indian martial art from Kerala. It is considered the mother of all martial arts and is known for its fluid movements, animal-inspired stances, and use of traditional weapons like sticks, swords, and shields. The martial art form focusses on physical conditioning, agility, and holistic well-being through its connection to yoga and Ayurveda.

The video, shared by Jammwal, also shows him dripping molten wax on his face and balancing himself on spears.

Jammwal is currently gearing up for his Hollywood debut film Street Fighter, which stars him as Dhalsim, a yogi with fire-spitting abilities.

The makers of the film recently dropped Jammwal’s first-look poster from the Kitao Sakurai directorial.

The visual shows Jammwal flaunting his robust physique. The actor sports heavy silver jewellery in the poster. However, what really grabbed eyeballs was the actor’s never-before-seen bald avatar.

“Woah, absolutely loved it. But I must admit, I do miss your hair in this look, it would have been even more incredible with it. It’s like watching Dhalsim in action, but with Vidyut Jammwal’s legendary hair missing,” commented an Instagram user. “They took bro’s hair,” wrote another.

The upcoming film, produced by studio Legendary, is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter.

Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artistes who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

The character of Dhalsim was first introduced in the game in 1991. He fights to support his family.

Street Fighter, the film, also stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, and Jason Momoa in key roles.

Street Fighter is set to hit theatres on October 16 this year.

Jammwal, 45, is known for action films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019), Sanak (2021) and Crakk (2024). He last appeared in A. R. Murugadoss’s Tamil-language psychological action thriller film Madharaasi alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Rukmini Vasanth and Shabeer Kallarakkal.