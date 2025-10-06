MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Actor Bobby Deol completes 30 years in Bollywood, says he is ‘just getting started’

Bobby made his big-screen debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1995 film ‘Barsaat’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.10.25, 04:32 PM
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol File picture

Actor Bobby Deol on Monday thanked fans for their unconditional love to mark 30 years of his acting career in Bollywood, saying he was “just getting started”.

Bobby made his big-screen debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1995 film Barsaat. Starring alongside Twinkle Khanna, he took on the lead role of Badal.

Bobby celebrated the milestone by posting a montage video of his characters from some of his blockbuster movies on Instagram.

The video begins with a glimpse of Bobby’s very first role to his latest performance in Aryan’s directorial debut, Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“30 years of many emotions on and off screen … all made worthwhile by your love. That fire still burns and I’m just getting started,” the 56-year-old actor wrote.

Reacting to the post, Preity Zinta wrote, “Congratulations Lord Bobby. This is just the start. Love you loads.”

Esha Deol also extended her best wishes on her Instagram story and wrote, “30 years and lots lots more. More power @iambobbydeol.”

In the seven-episode series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Bobby plays superstar Ajay Talwar.

Produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.

