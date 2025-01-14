Ganesh Acharyaa announces new film ‘Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason’

Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming film Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason, billed as a unique love story, will be written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, known for his work on popular films such as Baaghi (1990), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bhai (1997), and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001).

Acharyaa announced the project on Tuesday by unveiling the film’s poster on Instagram.

“Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal on this auspicious day I’m presenting 'Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason'...this timeless love story will go on floors this April in Sydney, Australia,” Acharya wrote, also acknowledging Boney Kapoor for his 1999 film of the same title, which starred Sanjay Kapoor and Priya Gill.

The film’s poster depicts a sketch of a boy and a girl holding a pen together, gazing at each other.

Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason is produced by Vidhi Acharya and V2S Production. The film is set to begin production in April, with the shooting scheduled to take place in scenic locations across Australia.

Details about the plot or the cast of the film have not been announced yet.