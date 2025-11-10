‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri evicted in surprise double elimination

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 saw an unexpected double eviction as Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were voted out of the show on Sunday.

Captain Pranit More, who was unable to use his power last week due to illness, was given a chance to save one contestant on Sunday’s episode. He could save one housemate among Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Neelam Giri. Pranit chose Ashnoor, thus paving the way for Abhishek and Neelam’s exit from the Bigg Boss house.

Ashnoor became emotional after being saved, breaking down as Abhishek comforted her. “So what I didn’t win the trophy, I won hearts. And you are a winner. You have to bring the trophy and trust no one in the house,” Abhishek said.

“I had only one connection in the house,” Ashnoor replied, bursting into tears.

Neelam’s departure also led to emotional reactions from her housemates. Tanya Mittal hugged her tightly, and Neelam said, “Bahar jaake tujhe block karne wali hoon,” to which Tanya responded that she really loved her.

After the eviction, Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik told Pranit that they felt Abhishek should have been saved instead.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan reminded contestants that the game would only become more competitive in the coming weeks. He also called out Farrhana Bhatt for her “I’ll never do television” comment and criticised her for undermining Gaurav’s professional achievements. Salman commended Gaurav for maintaining his composure.

“Farrhana, if you haven’t watched Gaurav’s shows, then you’re ignorant, he’s very popular on television. I’ve seen his shows, and even my mother has watched them. In which world do you live? And if he says he’s a superstar and you deny it, then let me tell you, he is a superstar. His fans made him one, he has never claimed it himself,” Salman said.