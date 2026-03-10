Oscars 2026: Tamron Hall, Jesse Palmer to host red carpet event ahead of main ceremony

Television personalities Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer are set to return as hosts of The Oscars Red Carpet Show ahead of the coveted awards ceremony on March 15, the organisers announced on Monday.

This marks Hall’s second time hosting the red carpet event following her debut in 2020, while Palmer is set to return for her second consecutive year of hosting the show.

“Join Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer for The Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official lead-in to the 98th Oscars, airing at 6:30e/3:30p on ABC and Hulu,” reads the announcement by the official Instagram page of The Academy.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.

Last year’s Oscar winners for acting — Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña — are set to return to the Academy Awards stage to present trophies to the awardees for 2025.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem and past nominees Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani will take the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 15 to present trophies. They will be joined by multiple Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, Captain America star Chris Evans and One Battle After Another breakout actor Chase Infiniti.