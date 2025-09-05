Aamir Khan’s Nikumbh Sir to Rani Mukherji’s Miss Naina: On-screen teachers who gave us life lessons

Darsheel Safary’s Ishaan Awasthi may have never found hope if his teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan) didn’t help him realise his true potential in Taare Zameen Par.

Shah Rukh Khan’s music teacher in Mohabbatein became the guiding light for his students, while Dhanush’s Balamurugan in Sir fought systematic corruption for equal right to education.

This Teacher’s Day, we celebrate six such unforgettable on-screen teachers who left an indelible mark on us.

Amitabh Bachchan in Black

1 6 A still of Amitabh and Rani from Black IMDb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black stars Rani Mukerji as a deaf, blind and mute woman, Michelle, and Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj, her teacher. Debraj and Michelle’s journey, loosely based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, was an inspiring one.

As a determined and unconventional teacher, Debraj became Michelle’s bridge to the world. With patience and love, he empowered her to communicate, learn and live with dignity.

Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein

2 6 A still of Shah Rukh Khan from Mohabbatein IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj Aryan Malhotra remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved teachers. As a music professor, he encourages his students to follow their hearts, and challenges the rigid traditions of the Gurukul in the 2000 movie Mohabbatein.

He chose love as his weapon, and in the end, Amitabh Bachchan’s Narayan Shankar was compelled to bend his rules in this Aditya Chopra directorial.

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

3 6 A still of Rani from the film. IMDb

In the 2018 movie Hichki, Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur faces inner conflicts, bullying colleagues and unruly students while battling Tourette Syndrome.

Assigned to Class 10C — a group of underprivileged students the school had little hope for — Naina refuses to give up.

With patience and unwavering determination, Naina successfully connects with the students through their everyday experiences and helps them discover their potential. The students later turn into confident individuals who go on to succeed in their own unique fields. Rani’s Naina Mathur in the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial showed us that limitations cannot stop you from succeeding.

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par

4 6 A still of Aamir and Darsheel from the film IMDb

Aamir Khan’s Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an art teacher, challenges society’s rigid expectations of academic excellence. Through the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, he reminds us that every child learns differently.

Nikumbh sheds light on the struggles of Darsheel Safary’s Ishaan Awasthi, a young boy with dyslexia, who is sent to boarding school after his parents fail to understand his condition.

With Nikumbh’s guidance and love, Ishaan slowly begins to improve in academics and also regains his confidence to paint.

Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

5 6 A still of Hrithik from the film. IMDb

Hrithik Roshan — with his matted hair, dirty shirt and shabby beard — is the soul of Super 30.

“Ab Raja ka beta hi raja nahi banega. Jo yogya hai woh banega (The king’s son won’t necessarily become the king. Whoever is worthy will become the king)” — this dialogue of Hrithik sums up the message of the 2019 Vikas Bahl directorial.

Hrithik’s Anand Kumar in Super 30 takes on the challenge of training 30 underprivileged students, who cannot afford coaching institutes, to help them crack the IIT-JEE.

Anand’s journey shows that with belief, hard work and guidance, every student, regardless of their background, can overcome barriers and succeed.

Dhanush in Sir



6 6 A still of Dhanush from the film. IMDb

Dhanush’s Balamurugan in Sir (Vaathi in Tamil) highlights the power of empathy, determination and breaking social barriers through education.

In Sir, a 2024 film directed by Bose Venkat, Dhanush’s Bala stands up against privatisation of education and fights for equal access to quality education. As a consequence, he is ousted from the village.

In the end, while Bala leaves the village, students show their unconditional love for him by pouring water on the floor to protect his feet from the scorching heat.