A year after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, Samay Raina announces comeback show ‘Still Alive’

A year after controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina has announced his comeback with a new comedy special titled Still Alive.

In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of a nationwide backlash after remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on the YouTube comedy show triggered controversy. As a result, all episodes of India’s Got Latent were taken down from the platform.

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On Sunday, Raina shared a video on Instagram announcing his return. The clip traced the journey of India’s Got Latent from its launch on June 14, 2024, to the setback it faced on February 10, 2025.

It also included the segment featuring Allahbadia’s question that sparked the backlash.

The video also depicts the challenges faced by Raina and fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, including threats and legal battles. It concluded with the announcement of the new special.

Raina captioned the post, “Let's talk now…”

The India’s Got Latent controversy dates back to February 2025, when Mukhija, Chanchlani and Allahbadia appeared on a panel on the comedy show. During the episode, Allahbadia’s question to a contestant about parents and sex sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs against him, Raina, Mukhija and Chanchlani. They were accused of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit conversation.

Allahbadia faced criticism despite issuing a public apology. Raina subsequently removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Mukhija faced rape threats online.

In March last year, Allahbadia resumed his podcast after the Supreme Court permitted him to continue. Mukhija also returned to creating storytelling videos, while Chanchlani made a comeback with his self-directed sci-fi series Ekaki on YouTube.