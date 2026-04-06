MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

A year after ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, Samay Raina announces comeback show ‘Still Alive’

In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of a nationwide backlash after remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on the YouTube comedy show triggered controversy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 12:33 PM
Samay Raina

Samay Raina File Picture

A year after controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina has announced his comeback with a new comedy special titled Still Alive.

In 2025, Raina found himself at the centre of a nationwide backlash after remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on the YouTube comedy show triggered controversy. As a result, all episodes of India’s Got Latent were taken down from the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Raina shared a video on Instagram announcing his return. The clip traced the journey of India’s Got Latent from its launch on June 14, 2024, to the setback it faced on February 10, 2025.

It also included the segment featuring Allahbadia’s question that sparked the backlash.

The video also depicts the challenges faced by Raina and fellow creators Apoorva Mukhija, Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, including threats and legal battles. It concluded with the announcement of the new special.

Raina captioned the post, “Let's talk now…”

The India’s Got Latent controversy dates back to February 2025, when Mukhija, Chanchlani and Allahbadia appeared on a panel on the comedy show. During the episode, Allahbadia’s question to a contestant about parents and sex sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs against him, Raina, Mukhija and Chanchlani. They were accused of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit conversation.

Allahbadia faced criticism despite issuing a public apology. Raina subsequently removed all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Mukhija faced rape threats online.

In March last year, Allahbadia resumed his podcast after the Supreme Court permitted him to continue. Mukhija also returned to creating storytelling videos, while Chanchlani made a comeback with his self-directed sci-fi series Ekaki on YouTube.

RELATED TOPICS

Samay Raina Indias Got Latent
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trials & tribulation: Wealthy Cong candidate clears SIR, implausible ask for lakhs

Mehtab Sheikh, a contractor from Farakka, moved Supreme Court to secure directive to decide his case
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

We should be leading the global tech race, instead we are in the dark on how our data will be protected

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT