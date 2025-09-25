Navratri 2025: 7 peppy tracks to make your garba nights unforgettable

Navratri nights are incomplete without peppy playlists that complement the festive vibe. Here’s a look at seven catchy dance numbers — from modern to traditional — that will make you pick up the dandiya sticks and dance the night away with friends and family.

Nagada Sang Dhol

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali composition is an absolute Navratri classic. Featuring Deepika Padukone’s dynamic dance moves and Ranveer Singh’s charming performance, the track, sung by Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal, is a must for your dandiya nights.

Dholida

Kick off your Dandiya night with Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, another Bhansali gem. Sung by Shail Hada and Janhvi Shrimankar, this track is a standout for your Navratri celebrations. With choreography by Kruti Mahesh, Dholida features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a white saree, performing garba with her friends in the Kamathipura area.

Kamariya

The choreography and music of this Mitron song makes it a Navratri staple. While Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra impress with high-energy dance moves, DJ Chetas and Darshan Raval win hearts with their music. This song will keep the crowd dancing all night.

Boom Padi

Madhuri Dixit’s graceful moves paired with Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious voice turns Boom Padi into a Navratri banger. Also choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, who directed Alia Bhatt in the Dholida song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Boom Padi features high beats mixed with easy yet energetic hook steps — perfect for a Garba number.

Kesariyo Rang

Set against a backdrop of neon lights, Kesariyo Rang shows the chemistry between Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur taking full flight. Composed by Lijo and DJ Chetas, this catchy Garba track is sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur.

Dhola Bajaa

Composed by Javed and Mohsin, Darshan Raval’s Garba number Dhol Bajaa offers an infectious energy that is bound to make the celebrations memorable. Set against the backdrop of a college, the song has a modern vibe that is sure to click with youngsters.

Vasaladi

If you’re looking for a more traditional vibe, then Falguni and Shail Hada’s nostalgic track is your go-to choice. It gives an old school touch to your Navratri playlist. The music video features a group of Garba dancers, including Falguni, Jigar Soni and Suhrad Soni, shaking a leg on the dance floor.