Remembering Diane Keaton: 5 movies starring the Oscar-winning actress to stream on OTT

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress of Annie Hall, passed away at 79 in California on Saturday. Known for her quirky and witty screen presence, Keaton was the perfect blend of charm and authenticity. As Hollywood and film lovers across the world pay tribute to one of its most beloved stars, here’s a look at five of her most unforgettable performances — all available to stream on OTT.

The Godfather (1972)

Keaton’s breakthrough came as Kay Adams, the woman who unknowingly marries into America’s most powerful crime family. She begins as an outsider — Michael Corleone’s educated, idealistic girlfriend who believes he can escape his family’s criminal world. By Part II, she’s disillusioned at Michael’s transformation into the very thing he despised. Her abortion and departure mark her desperate attempt to reclaim her own agency. In Part III, Kay returns older, sadder, yet still tethered to Michael. Her arc mirrors the moral decay of the Corleone family.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Annie Hall (1977)

Diane Keaton’s portrayal of Annie Hall in Woody Allen’s 1977 film redefined the modern romantic comedy heroine. As Annie, Keaton blended eccentricity with vulnerability, making Annie authentic and relatable. Her distinctive fashion choices — ties, vests, and oversized trousers — became a cultural phenomenon. The role earned Keaton the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Reds (1981)

Keaton delivered one of her most compelling performances as Louise Bryant, a journalist and political firebrand in this historical drama directed by Warren Beaty. Caught between her love for John Reed (Warren Beatty) and her desire for artistic and personal freedom, Keaton brings depth to a woman torn between passion and ideals. Her Louise is ambitious, outspoken, and flawed, carving nice for herself in the male-dominated world of the early 20th-century.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Marvin’s Room (1996)

In Marvin’s Room, Diane Keaton plays Bessie, a woman who has spent two decades caring for her bedridden father and ailing aunt in Florida. When she’s diagnosed with leukemia, Bessie reaches out to her estranged sister Lee (Meryl Streep) for a potential bone marrow transplant. Keaton’s performance in this drama is stripped of her usual quirky charm and filled instead with compassion. The role earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Stream it on: Prime Video

Book Club (2018)

Keaton’s later career was defined by roles that celebrated aging with humour and self-acceptance. In Book Club, Keaton plays a widow rediscovering love and friendship after reading Fifty Shades of Grey with her girlfriends. Her journey showcases a woman unafraid to pursue desire and personal growth later in life. Her comic timing elevates the film’s exploration of female empowerment.

Stream it on: Netflix