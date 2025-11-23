24 mobile phones, 12 gold chains allegedly stolen at Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert

Twenty-four mobile phones and 12 gold chains of people were allegedly stolen during a concert of popular American rapper and singer Travis Scott held in Mumbai on 19 November, a police official said on Saturday.

Several attendees reported that their expensive mobile phones and gold chains went missing during the event held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It is suspected that an organised gang took advantage of the massive crowd and specifically targeted concertgoers, an official said.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused under sections 303 (2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Tardeo police station, he said.

Police sources added that such gangs often target large concerts and high-footfall events.

So far, 24 victims have approached the police with complaints, but officials say the number may rise as many people are still searching for their missing phones and jewellery, the official added.

The concert itself drew massive attendance, with security spraying water on fans to beat the heat at the concert venue becoming the standout moment widely shared online.

Scott made his way back to Mumbai for this show just a month after his October debut in India. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, he treated fans to hits like HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N and Goosebumps, backed by fiery visuals and pyrotechnics.

The 33-year-old artiste performed in India earlier this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. Scott’s debut performance in India took place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 18 October.

The Circus Maximus World Tour, launched on 11 October, 2023, in North Carolina, is the fourth concert tour by Scott and promotes his fourth studio album Utopia (2023). His previous tour, Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, concluded in 2019.