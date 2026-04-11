'Will not allow Bengalis to become minority': PM Modi pushes Uniform Civil Code pitch in Bengal

At a rally in Jangipur in Murshidabad district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed the BJP’s campaign line on identity, infiltration and the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the gathering in the Muslim-majority district, PM Modi said the party would bring in the Uniform Civil Code if voted to power in West Bengal, linking it to his charge of “appeasement politics” under the ruling All India Trinamool Congress.

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"The nation's security is of paramount importance to us. The BJP's resolve is to implement UCC in West Bengal to end the politics of appeasement forever," Modi said, a day after Amit Shah released the party’s manifesto in Kolkata with a promise to introduce the law within six months.

PM Modi said demographic changes were taking place in parts of the state and accused the TMC of relying on “infiltrators” and vote-bank politics.

"The TMC came to power by raising the slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush'. But now it wants to form a government for infiltrators with their votes. West Bengal will no longer tolerate appeasement and vote-bank politics. We will not allow Bengalis to become a minority in the state," he said.

He asked voters to turn out in large numbers. "All of you should unite and go out to vote. Bring about a change in government. Every vote you cast is a blessing for us," he said.

Modi said the election was about more than a change in government. "This election is not merely about a change of power. It is a vote to preserve West Bengal's identity. West Bengal has now made up its mind. For its identity and future, West Bengal will bring change. Bengal's history shows that when it resolves for change, no power in the world can stop it. Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from the British to the Congress and the Left... now it's the TMC's turn," he added.

Referring to Ram Navami processions, PM Modi said, "Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully across India, but in West Bengal, such rallies were attacked and violence took place under the protection of the TMC."

He also accused the ruling party of circulating AI-generated videos.

"As the polling progresses, the TMC can see defeat staring at it. That is why they have started spreading lies by using AI to create videos. It was done in Assam and Puducherry as well. I urge you not to be misled by these. Come out in large numbers to vote. Ensure the BJP's victory," he said.

Shah, speaking in Kolkata on Friday, said the BJP would not align with any party that talked about building a Babri Masjid in the state and would rather sit in the opposition than compromise.

PM Modi also targeted the TMC’s record in power.

"People unseated the Left Front from power with great hopes and gave the TMC a chance. But as soon as it came to power, the Trinamool Congress became a carbon copy of the Left. The Left's goons and syndicate joined the TMC," he said.

He alleged that intimidation and extortion continued. "Earlier, Left workers used to threaten people for votes, now the same goons threaten people to vote for the TMC. Arms, drugs, cattle smuggling, cut-money and commissions -- the TMC has taken the contract for everything," he said.

Issuing a warning, Modi said, "Beware, those who protect the corrupt in West Bengal. No red carpet will be laid out for those who devour the rights of the people; the doors of the jail will be flung open for them."

He referred to the teacher recruitment scam and made an apparent reference to Partha Chatterjee. "The TMC has betrayed the youth. During probe into the teacher recruitment scam, crores of rupees in cash were found at the residence of a close aide of the then education minister. If the BJP comes to power, this will no longer continue. Everyone will be held accountable," he said.

He also mentioned the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and criticised the state government’s response.

On the economy, Modi said, "Every state is engaged in increasing its GDP and economy, but West Bengal's share in the country's GDP is declining rapidly. West Bengal has accumulated a debt of more than Rs 8 lakh crore."

He added, "Because of the TMC's corruption and 'syndicate raj', thousands of companies have left West Bengal. No new industry is coming to the state. Thousands of jobs have been lost and the youth are being forced to migrate to other states."

He also spoke about Murshidabad’s silk sector, saying it had suffered due to neglect.