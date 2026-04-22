Trinamool flouted election code: BJP nominee as Siliguri campaign ends in sharp blame game

A bitter blame game between the BJP and Trinamool Congress candidates marked the final day of campaigning in the Siliguri Assembly constituency on Tuesday, just hours before the campaign period officially ended.

Outgoing BJP MLA and current candidate Shankar Ghosh accused his rival Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri, who is contesting on Trinamool’s ticket, of violating the model code of conduct by putting up hoardings and banners without authorisation.

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Ghosh said he filed a complaint with the election observer regarding the issue.

“We have brought these irregularities to the notice of the election observer, who has assured us that necessary action will be taken,” Ghosh said at a news conference.

He also took a political swipe at Deb, questioning his connection to the constituency.

“Ironically, he contested multiple Assembly elections from Dabgram-Fulbari in 2011 and 2016, and after losing in 2021, he has shifted to Siliguri, claiming it is his native place. Yet, during his tenure, he never spoke about the development of this region,”

Ghosh added.

Siliguri, a key Assembly constituency in north Bengal, has emerged as a high-stakes battleground in the current elections. Deb, a veteran Trinamool leader and former state minister, is contesting from Siliguri for the first time. The constituency was last won by Trinamool in 2011, making the contest particularly significant for both parties.

Deb denied Ghosh’s allegations and instead accused BJP workers of vandalising Trinamool’s campaign materials with the help of outsiders.

“Our posters, banners, and hoardings have been deliberately damaged. Outsiders are entering the city through various means. We have urged the Election Commission to monitor hotels and other accommodations to prevent such elements from staying here,” Deb told journalists.

He said 50,000 Trinamool workers would be on the streets of the city on Thursday when the elections would be held.

“We have shown restraint so far. But if any outsider tries to create disturbances, they will face strong resistance,” Deb added.