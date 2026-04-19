Cooch Behar: TMC adopts novel way to woo voters, popular theatre actors stage street plays across the city

In the midst of conventional modes of election campaigning, a different picture has emerged in the Dinhata Assembly constituency of Cooch Behar district.

Moving beyond meetings, rallies, public gatherings, and leaflet distribution, local theatre artistes have taken to street plays as a medium to canvass for Udayan Guha, the Trinamool Congress candidate from the Dinhata seat.

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Over the past few days, these street performances have been regularly staged across marketplaces, road crossings, and busy junctions in Dinhata in the morning, afternoon and evening.

The initiative is led by a group of popular theatre personalities from the Dinhata subdivision, who are also familiar faces in the cultural landscape of the Cooch Behar

district.

Tapan Saha, a theatre personality and actor, has scripted the play.

The performances are drawing sizeable crowds, with each show receiving a strong response from residents.

Saha has named the play after the Trinamool’s slogan “Abar Jitbe Bangla” (Bengal will win again), saying it highlights both the benefits of various state government schemes and allegations surrounding the SIR process — including claims of legitimate voters being excluded from electoral rolls.

“Through this play, we have tried to portray how people have benefited from various government schemes, while also raising concerns about how the SIR process has led to the exclusion of many genuine voters, even pushing some towards extreme steps. We are staging five to seven shows every day and receiving an overwhelming response,” said Saha.

Abdul Samad, a theatre artiste who has joined the group, underscored the impact of theatre as a campaign tool.

“Compared to meetings and speeches, theatre has a stronger ability to connect with people emotionally. This play is also a medium of outreach. We are performing it across different areas in support of Trinamool candidate Udayan Guha in the Dinhata Assembly constituency, and the response has been remarkable,” he said.

Beyond its political messaging, the street play is also serving as a form of public entertainment.

Amid their busy routines, passersby are stopping to engage with the political narrative and enjoying the performance, dialogue and music.

The play concludes with the lines Amar Sonar Bangla re / Jotoi koro hamla / Ebar jitbe Bangla re. Many in the audience were seen singing along with the performers.

“We hope this mode of campaign will be effective in Dinhata and draw support for the Trinamool candidate,” Saha added.