MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Rivals trade charges in north Bengal following announcement of election results

In Jalpaiguri, Trinamool candidate Krishna Das alleged that BJP workers, armed with sharp weapons, attacked his residence with the intention to kill him

Our Bureau Published 06.05.26, 10:09 AM
BJP flags planted atop the block Trinamool office in Bogram near Raiganj on Tuesday. Picture by Kousik Sen

BJP flags planted atop the block Trinamool office in Bogram near Raiganj on Tuesday. Picture by Kousik Sen

Violent incidents have been reported across north Bengal following the announcement of the election results on Monday, leaving workers of both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP injured.

In Jalpaiguri, Trinamool candidate Krishna Das alleged that BJP workers, armed with sharp weapons, attacked his residence with the intention to kill him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP denied the allegation. Shyamal Roy, the district BJP president, said their workers were attacked instead.

“Armed goons linked to Krishna Das assaulted our supporters when they were returning after offering puja at a temple. Four of them were attacked with sharp weapons, and even a gunshot was fired,” said Roy.

Das denied the charges and alleged that the BJP workers had attempted to attack his house after he lost in the polls.

In Cooch Behar, a Trinamool worker’s house was set on fire, and a grocery shop was vandalised.

Trinamool leaders also claimed that homes of party workers and leaders were targeted.

In Malda, BJP workers alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked them while they were celebrating the party’s victory at Pukhuria on Monday night. Abhishek Singhania, a BJP leader, claimed that at least 10 party workers were injured.

They have filed a complaint with the police. Trinamool denied the charge.

MLA’s visit

Subrata Maitra, the BJP candidate who has won from the Behrampore seat, visited three parking areas where TMC workers allegedly collect unauthorised fees from vehicles and two-wheelers.

During his visit, he asked the car owners as well as those who drive two-wheelers not to pay money to anybody for parking their vehicles.

“Let the new government be formed. It would frame a proper policy on parking fees. If parking fees are to be collected, it must be done by the appropriate authority and not by any political worker,” said Maitra.

During the visit, Maitra “handed back” nine Trinamool offices to BJP workers, asking them not to resort to forceful occupation of rival party offices.

The BJP workers had taken control of these offices since Monday evening, as the results were announced, sources said.

RELATED TOPICS

Assembly Elections 2026 North Bengal Political Clashes TMC BJP
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal elections: How 49 Hindu-majority seats foretold Trinamool's rout

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had led in only 20 of these 49 Assembly segments; the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 29
Supreme Court medical negligence legal heirs liability
Quote left Quote right

Upon the death of the alleged medically negligent doctor, his/her legal heirs can be impleaded

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT