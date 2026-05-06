Rivals trade charges in north Bengal following announcement of election results

Violent incidents have been reported across north Bengal following the announcement of the election results on Monday, leaving workers of both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP injured.

In Jalpaiguri, Trinamool candidate Krishna Das alleged that BJP workers, armed with sharp weapons, attacked his residence with the intention to kill him.

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The BJP denied the allegation. Shyamal Roy, the district BJP president, said their workers were attacked instead.

“Armed goons linked to Krishna Das assaulted our supporters when they were returning after offering puja at a temple. Four of them were attacked with sharp weapons, and even a gunshot was fired,” said Roy.

Das denied the charges and alleged that the BJP workers had attempted to attack his house after he lost in the polls.

In Cooch Behar, a Trinamool worker’s house was set on fire, and a grocery shop was vandalised.

Trinamool leaders also claimed that homes of party workers and leaders were targeted.

In Malda, BJP workers alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked them while they were celebrating the party’s victory at Pukhuria on Monday night. Abhishek Singhania, a BJP leader, claimed that at least 10 party workers were injured.

They have filed a complaint with the police. Trinamool denied the charge.

MLA’s visit

Subrata Maitra, the BJP candidate who has won from the Behrampore seat, visited three parking areas where TMC workers allegedly collect unauthorised fees from vehicles and two-wheelers.

During his visit, he asked the car owners as well as those who drive two-wheelers not to pay money to anybody for parking their vehicles.

“Let the new government be formed. It would frame a proper policy on parking fees. If parking fees are to be collected, it must be done by the appropriate authority and not by any political worker,” said Maitra.

During the visit, Maitra “handed back” nine Trinamool offices to BJP workers, asking them not to resort to forceful occupation of rival party offices.

The BJP workers had taken control of these offices since Monday evening, as the results were announced, sources said.