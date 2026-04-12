Modi flags Murmu's 'insult' to woo adivasis; highlights fiasco at Messi event in Salt Lake stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday broached the Mamata Banerjee government’s alleged non-cooperation with President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the Siliguri subdivision and accused the Trinamool Congress of demeaning the stature of the adivasi community.

“We are constantly trying for rapid development in the tribal areas. The tribal community was facing the problem of Maoist terrorism, and we have managed to free them from it. The (tribal) mothers are blessing us as their sons have returned home after years,” Modi said at Kushmandi in South Dinajpur.

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The Prime Minister said that after the BJP had won elections in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, representatives of the tribal community assumed the offices of chief ministers and cabinet ministers.

“On one hand, we, the BJP, have always respected the tribal community, which has made huge contributions to our country, and have even made a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, the President of this country,” he said.

Referring to Murmu’s visit to the Siliguri subdivision last month, Modi said: “The President was here to attend a conference of the Santhal Samaj (community). At that time, the TMC did not uphold the dignity of the Indian Constitution and demeaned the stature of the tribal community. It has, in fact, insulted the mothers and sisters and the tribal community.”

Last month, the President, who belongs to the Santhal community, had alleged that the Bengal government and the chief minister had resorted to non-cooperation to foil her visit. Mamata said Murmu should not push the BJP’s narrative.

In Bengal, 16 Assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. In 2021, the BJP won seven of those seats while Trinamool bagged the remaining nine.

Bengal has some other seats where tribal votes play a vital role.

In his speech, Modi mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) scheme that has been launched to carry out development in tribal belts.

“Thousands of houses have been built for tribal families in different states. But in Bengal, even though the Centre has provided funds, not a single house has been built by the state government. For such an insult, the TMC should be taught a lesson,” added the Prime Minister.

Later in the evening, Modi held a road show as he landed at the Bagdogra airport. Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of him along NH10 as he headed for a resort on the outskirts of the city.

On Sunday, he will address a public meeting in Kawakhali on the outskirts of Siliguri.

Messi event

The Prime Minister also referred to the popularity of football in Bengal and criticised the Trinamool government for the mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta during the visit of footballer Lionel Messi in December.

“People across the world witnessed the shameful incident that happened in Calcutta. The leaders and ministers of the TMC have even handed over football to syndicates,” said Modi.

Additional reporting by Kousik Sen in Raiganj