‘Mob’ disrupts BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's election campaign at Entally

Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP candidate from Entally, alleged on Tuesday that she was stopped from campaigning in a pocket of eastern Calcutta’s Pragati Maidan area after a mob attacked her supporters.

According to police, Tibrewal had the necessary permission to campaign in that area.

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The alleged incident occurred around 10.30am, when a large number of men

and women gathered in front of her vehicle, blocking its movement.

A team of police and central force personnel accompanying the candidate reportedly intervened and attempted to push back the crowd.

“We tried to bring the situation under control by forming a human chain, but the mob kept pushing and ensured that the candidate could not continue campaigning,” said an officer of the Pragati Maidan police station.

Three cops were injured during the struggle, a police officer said.

Later, multiple raids were conducted, and seven people — including six women — allegedly involved in the attack were detained.

Later in the day, Tibrewal went to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar and met senior officers to discuss the issue.

Two FIRs were drawn in connection with the case related to sections of rioting, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Arms Act.

According to sources, Tibrewal demanded action against the local police.