Mamata Banerjee ditches dais while addressing voters in Bhabanipur and sits with crowd

Addressing voters in Bhabanipur on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee said her government had ushered in an era of stability and uninterrupted business, while cautioning that a BJP victory could jeopardise this peace.

At her first campaign event in Bhabanipur on Sunday evening, the chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo interacted with members of diverse communities at a section of Ladies Park christened Uttam Udyan, with attendees including Sikhs, Sindhis, Gujaratis, Jains, Biharis and others.

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Mamata said she had attended festivals and religious programmes of all communities — from Chhath Puja and Mahavir Jayanti to Christmas, as well as events organised by Kshatriyas and Punjabis. She added that she also visits dandiya events. “I may not know much, but I go because I want people to feel happy,” the Trinamool’s Bhabanipur candidate told the audience.

She urged all communities to rise against the “autocratic” rule of the BJP and hit the road if required.

“We have never given any trouble. Don’t you think it should not be like this for your family, your peace, your business?” Mamata said while narrating how the BJP was using all central agencies to silence the Opposition and dissenting voices.

She also reminded the audience how demonetisation had ruined trade and business in the country. “You saw how India suffered during demonetisation because everything turned cashless. The country is not in a good situation,” Mamata said.

“Please tell your community. When you go to clubs, schools, shops and temples, tell them what is happening is not right,” she said.

Mamata, who is up against her former colleague and now leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, arrived at Ladies Park around 6pm. Earlier in the day, the chief minister campaigned in Hooghly’s Tarakeswar, East Burdwan’s Kalna and Manteswar and in Burdwan city.

Mamata did not take the dais, though it had been set up with chairs, a table and a large flex bearing her name and picture. Instead, she chose to sit at the same level as the audience, with a chair pulled up for her.

Surrounded by Trinamool councillors from Bhabanipur and other leaders, Mamata appeared displeased and asked them to step back. She also requested police personnel who had formed a security ring around her to move away so she could speak directly to the audience.

“This is a meeting with the communities. This is not a political meeting. Please move away,” she told the police and party leaders.

She then took the microphone and started addressing the audience.

“Have you ever seen such an election. Minorities have been excluded. Biharis have been left out. In some places, even Gujaratis and Marwaris have been excluded,” she

said.

When she asked community members if they had anything to say, Father Martin from the Church of North India said they were praying for her victory.

Gurmeet Singh, president of Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat on MG Road, said Mamata had always been the voice of the people.