Humayun holds dharna, car vandalised; violence, illness among key incidents in Bengal phase one polls

Incidents ranging from violence to illness to inconvenience were reported on Thursday during voting in 152 Assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the first phase of the Assembly polls.

The Telegraph narrates some of these incidents.

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Highway blocked

At booth 173 in the Nowda Assembly constituency of Murshidabad, AJUP leader and candidate Humayun Kabir and his associates had an altercation with Safiuzzaman, the Nowda block president of the Trinamool Congress, and his supporters.

Police and central forces managed to disperse them at Shibnagar village, but Kabir and the supporters blocked the Amtala-Tehatta state highway, disrupting traffic for an hour. Several voters could not reach the polling booths because of the blockade.

Agitated voters, along with Trinamool workers, attacked Kabir’s convoy after an hour. The blockade was lifted, and Kabir’s security personnel managed to take him away safely. However, the mob vandalised the car of Saiful Islam Mondal, the chairman of the AJUP in the block.

The police and central forces rushed in and brought the situation under control.

Candidate attacked

Subhendu Sarkar, the BJP candidate of the Kumarganj Assembly seat in South Dinajpur, alleged that he was assaulted by Trinamool supporters outside booth 24 at Banihari High School in Kumarganj.

Sarkar said the Trinamool workers were trying to influence voters, and when he reached the spot, he was slapped and punched in the presence of police before being forced to leave. He has filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

A police team led by SP Chinmoy Mittal, along with central forces, arrived. Sarkar was treated at the super-speciality hospital in Gangarampur and later discharged.

Woman assaulted

An elderly woman and her nephew were allegedly assaulted by paramilitary personnel at booth 162 in Mohongachh Primary School in the Chopda Assembly constituency of North Dinajpur.

Local sources said the security personnel allegedly pressured people to vote for the BJP. When Jharimannessa, the woman, protested, she and her nephew were reportedly beaten, leaving her with a head injury and the nephew with injuries to the hand.

No official response has come from the forces so far.

Voters die

A 62-year-old voter, Dulal Oraon, died after he fell ill while standing in a queue to vote in the Goalpokhar Assembly constituency of North Dinajpur. According to family members, Oraon suddenly fell sick while standing in a queue at Booth 23 in Taliyapokhar Primary School.

In Malda, Pramila Bagdi, 47, collapsed after casting her vote at booth 152 in Kandaran Junior High School in the Malatipur constituency. She was rushed to the super-speciality hospital in Chanchal, where she was declared dead. Bagdi was ill and went to vote despite being asked to stay at home, said her family members.

Tape on EVM

Voting was briefly disrupted at booth 261 in the Mathabhanga Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar after the BJP alleged that its candidate Nishith Pramanik’s name was covered with black tape on the EVM.

The complaint led to a temporary halt in polling. Central forces and an election inspection team were deployed to control the situation. Following the inspection, the voting resumed after about an hour.

Agent thrashed

Jahangir Alam, the BJP agent at booth 270 in the Sitai Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar, alleged that a group of Trinamool workers attacked him on Thursday.

Alam claimed that while he was leaving the booth to have food, he was surrounded by around 50–60 people and severely beaten up. “I was even attacked with a knife,” said the BJP agent. He was rescued and taken to a local health centre, where he is currently receiving treatment.

TMC leader detained

Police dispersed a gathering of Trinamool workers near booth 174 of the Dinhata Assembly seat on Thursday, citing EC rules against crowding near polling stations. They also arrested Samedul Islam, chairman of the local committee, based on allegations of voter intimidation. Trinamool has called the action politically motivated.