EC tightens leash on Abhishek turf after 'threat' video, poll panel orders probe

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered a probe into alleged intimidation on Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s political turf in Diamond Harbour town after a video on social media purportedly showed bike-borne goons threatening residents on Friday night, days ahead of the second-phase voting on April 29.

Acting on the EC’s order, Diamond Harbour police began a probe. Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal and other poll officials, during a coordination meeting at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Calcutta, cautioned Calcutta Police and three district police units in South 24-Parganas of strict disciplinary action if negligence was proven in handling voter intimidation cases. Agarwal also held a security meeting with poll officials in Kakdwip earlier in the day.

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The EC also directed a police reshuffle on Saturday night, effective from Sunday, in which additional SP Sandip Garai was replaced by Abhishek Majumdar, and SDPO Sajal Mondal was replaced by Vijay Yadav. New officers also took charge at Falta, Diamond Harbour and Usthi police stations, reflecting a broader effort to reconfigure the local policing structure ahead of polling. The EC also deployed 11 police observers to oversee the second phase of polling.

The purported video, which triggered the interventions, allegedly shows a group of men riding motorcycles and warning locals of a “dangerous game” after May 4, the result day. Local sources identified the location as Ward 11 of Diamond Harbour town.

After the video surfaced, the EC lodged a formal complaint at Diamond Harbour police station. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS on charges of criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, spreading alarming information and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

“The Election Commission has been looking into the matter so that such incidents of intimidation don't recur,” an official from the chief electoral officer's team said.

The development comes in the backdrop of heightened scrutiny on policing in the politically sensitive Lok Sabha constituency of Diamond Harbour where Abhishek is the MP. The constituency has seven Assembly segments.

In a coordination meeting led by special observer Subrata Gupta on Sunday, the EC made it clear that officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge would be held accountable for any incidents of voter intimidation or use of explosives within their jurisdictions.

“Any use of explosives within their area or any event of voter intimidation should be handled by them strongly. In case of negligence, the OC or IC concerned will have to face unprecedented disciplinary consequences. No one will be spared,” the official said.

Abhishek accused the poll panel of bias.

He alleged that a “secret meeting” had taken place between a BJP candidate and police observer E.S. Purushottam Das at a hotel in Diamond Harbour. “They thought they could meet quietly and no one would find out that they could separately bat on behalf of the Election Commission and the BJP without being caught. But I am present everywhere… I am connected everywhere. I have exposed them,” he said.

Abhishek also questioned the police reshuffle, saying: “The Election Commission has changed the Additional SP of Diamond Harbour, the SDPO, the OC of Usthi Police Station, the OC of Diamond Harbour, and the IC of Falta. Thieves commit theft, the police catch them, and yet action is taken against the police.” He added: “They think that by changing five officers of the Diamond Harbour police district they can corner Abhishek Banerjee.”

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed allegations stemming from the video. “In the entire video, there are no signs of anyone threatening or scaring people. The permitted time for campaigning was till 10pm. The bike rally was over by 9.50pm to 9.52pm. From there, ‘Joy Bangla’ or ‘Khela Hobe’ slogans were shouted. But Bangla Birodhi people have an issue whenever they hear ‘Joy Bangla’.”