MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

DGP's retirement halted, tenure extended by six months with home affairs ministry approval

Siddh Nath Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire by the end of this month, four days before the election results

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 28.04.26, 07:39 AM
Siddh Nath Gupta

Siddh Nath Gupta

The ministry of home affairs approved an extension for the Bengal director general of police (DGP) for six months from April 30 on Monday.

Siddh Nath Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Bengal cadre, was scheduled to retire by the end of this month, four days before the election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the appointments committee of the Union cabinet, which handles the appointments of IPS officers, approved a proposal from the ministry of home affairs and granted the extension.

Officials in the home ministry said the extension was granted for the “smooth functioning” of the administrative units in the police directorate till at least the electoral process in Bengal was over.

The second and final phase of voting will be held on Wednesday. The vote counting is scheduled on May 4, 2026.

“If a new DGP is appointed in the middle of an electoral process, it would have been very difficult for the officer to coordinate with all the departments and the Election Commission simultaneously,” said a senior official of the state home department.

The DGP of a state is the highest posting a police officer can get. The officer’s primary duty is to monitor and supervise the state’s districts, including the commissionerates, except for Kolkata Police.

The Election Commission had appointed Gupta as the DGP after removing his predecessor, Peeyush Pandey.

RELATED TOPICS

Director General Of Police (DGP) Retirement Ministry Of Home Affairs IPS Officer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Didi, amra achi': Women cheer for Mamata as TMC chief wraps up campaign

Mamata covered nearly 8km on foot from Sukanta Setu in Jadavpur to the Gopalnagar crossing Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a portrait of Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay at Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas district on Monday. 
Quote left Quote right

Who is he (Shah) to say Calcutta is a city of slums? You should first take care of Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT