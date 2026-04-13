BJP’s Bengal juggernaut chugs into Puri, PM Modi posters greet Jagannath Dham visitors

Puri has emerged as the BJP’s campaign hotspot for the Bengal Assembly elections, with hoardings in Bengali targeting visiting tourists across the pilgrim town.

The hoardings feature photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal.

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“Welcome to Shree Jagannath Dham. Your participation is essential to protect the rights of the Sanatanis in Bengal,” one reads.

Chief minister Majhi has already visited Bengal twice for campaigning.

The displays have been placed at locations that attract maximum tourist attention.

Puri has a sizeable Bengali population that has lived there for nearly 200 years.

“I have never noticed such hoardings in earlier elections,” 75-year-old Bibadri Bhusan Banerjee told The Telegraph.

Sarat Kumar Patra, a photojournalist with over 35 years of experience, said: “Campaign hoardings are usually put up in hotels and lodges and are mostly confined to the sea beach area. But we have never seen anything like this before.”

Posters bearing the party’s lotus symbol have also appeared across the town, urging support for the BJP. These have been placed at high-footfall areas such as the sea beach, bus stand, railway station and Grand Road near the Shree Jagannath

temple.

“Nearly 90 per cent of tourists visiting Puri are from Bengal. That is why the state BJP has put up these hoardings to influence their perception,” said a Bengali

resident.

“Puri is a part of our lives. We have quietly assimilated into its culture. Puri and Calcutta share an emotional bond. It is natural that when there is an election in Bengal, its impact is felt here and in bordering areas such as Balasore and Mayurbhanj. We closely follow what’s happening in Bengal,” said Rupak Chand, 47.

Lawyer-turned-activist Priyadarshan Patnaik said: “During elections, leaders often make desperate attempts to remain in the good books of the party leadership. Here, they have put up such hoardings, taken photographs and sent them to the leadership to showcase their

efforts.”

Some tourists, however, expressed disapproval. “We don’t want to discuss the Bengal issue. We have come here for some relaxation,” said Goutam Ghosh.

Putting up hoardings in Bengali has also irked a section of youths in Puri, who removed one near the beach. “Here, the BJP government came to power on the “Odia Asmita (Odia pride)” plank. Why have they put up hoardings in Bengali?” one youth questioned.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Subhashish Khuntia, who hails from Puri, said: “Puri is one of the sacred dhams of Hindus. Religious places should not be used for political gain. It should not be misused by the BJP.”

Former Puri BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi defended the move. “What’s wrong with putting up hoardings and posters? We have Bengali colonies here. In a democratic country, we have the right to put up posters and hoardings anywhere,”

he said.

A section of servitors, led by Ramkrushna Das Mohapatra, conducted a puja for Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“She (Mamata) is my jajaman (client). It is our duty to offer prayers for devotees of Lord Jagannath as well as our clients,” Das Mohapatra said.

Bengal goes to polls in two phases on April 23 and

April 29.