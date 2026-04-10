BJP and TMC exchanged scam cash: Bengal CPM secretary Md Salim

Bengal CPM secretary Md Salim on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress and the BJP, alleging a “understanding” between the two parties over deposit mobilisation scams in Bengal.

Addressing multiple election rallies in Jalpaiguri district in support of CPM candidates, Salim claimed that “crores of rupees have been exchanged” between Trinamool and the BJP in connection with the Saradha and Rose Valley deposit mobilisation scams.

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“If there were no such arrangement, Sudipta Sen would not have been released from jail ahead of the Assembly elections. Besides, a property linked to Debjani Mukherjee, another accused of the Saradha scam, is now being used as a BJP office,” he said.

On Thursday, Salim campaigned in the Nagrakata, Rajganj, and Jalpaiguri Sadar Assembly constituencies.

His first rally was held at Uttar Dhupjhora in Matiali block in support of candidates Manu Oraon and Dil Kumar Oraon.

Raising concerns about the tea garden sector, Salim said: “The condition of tea gardens is deteriorating day by day. Many gardens are shutting down. There are reports that TMC leaders are illegally buying and selling tea estates through unaccounted money. Land from tea gardens is being sold off to corporate companies, while workers are not even being paid minimum wages.”

Salim accused Trinamool and the BJP of indulging in communal politics.

Later in the day, he addressed additional rallies in support of CPM candidates Khagendra Nath Roy in Rajganj and Debraj Barman in Jalpaiguri.

Referring again to the deposit mobilisation scams, Salim said: “If we come to power, we will auction off all assets of these chit fund companies and ensure that the money of common people is returned to them.”

He also raised concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that Trinamool and BJP leaders had indicated in a pre-emptive manner that a large number of voters’ names would be deleted.

“This shows there is an understanding between them. Ordinary people are being harassed in the name of the SIR,” the CPM leader said.