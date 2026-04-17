Bike patrol plan for narrow-lane booths; two-wheeler QRTs seen as more effective before polls

Police have begun compiling a list of polling stations located in narrow lanes and streets, where bike-borne quick response teams (QRTs) could be more effective than four-wheel patrol units.

Such polling premises are also likely to receive additional CCTV coverage and more security deployment, given their sensitivity, Election Commission sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will identify narrow lanes and streets leading to polling stations where bike-borne QRTs will be effective,” an officer of the rank of additional commissioner of police told police stations on Thursday.

Sources said the police are planning to deploy bike-borne QRTs specifically in these areas to ensure quicker mobility and response during polling.

“Each QRT will have around four to five bikes,” said an official.

As per protocol, central forces and local police conduct patrolling in vehicles and also carry out foot patrols as part of confidence-building measures ahead of elections.

However, in areas where polling stations are situated in very narrow lanes, entry of patrol vehicles and movement of large groups of personnel become difficult.

“We are waiting for officers in charge of all police stations to submit lists of such polling premises located in narrow lanes. There is also discussion on installing additional cameras and deploying more personnel at these locations because they are sensitive in nature,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

The classification of a polling station as “sensitive” is determined through vulnerability mapping.

“During vulnerability mapping, incidents of past election-related violence are noted. It is checked whether the area has a history-sheeter or trouble-monger who may threaten or intimidate voters. It is also assessed whether any victim of earlier poll violence resides in the area. Based on these factors, an area is declared sensitive or super sensitive,” explained a senior Kolkata Police officer.

On Monday, a district election officer (DEO) said that booths with 150 or more deleted voters will also be tagged as “super sensitive”. The DEO described the classification as a precautionary measure against possible disturbances.

Police sources said most polling premises located in narrow lanes house multiple polling stations within a single compound.

“Multiple polling stations mean a larger number of voters, and it becomes even more important to ensure confidence among voters in those areas,” said an election official.

Earlier, CCTV cameras were installed inside polling booths to monitor voting activity. Now, the Election Commission is likely to extend CCTV surveillance beyond booth interiors to cover surrounding areas as well.

“The cameras will be monitored in real time, with feeds available at the Election Commission office. In case of any disruption at polling premises, the footage can later be used as vital evidence,” said an official of the commission.