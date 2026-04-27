65-year-old resident assaulted by TMC leader for 'offering water' to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

A 65-year-old resident of Behrampore’s Kunjaghata in ward 4 was allegedly attacked by Papai Ghosh, Trinamool leader and the town committee president, and his aides on Saturday night.

Sources said victim Mahadeb Ghosh is not known to be a worker or supporter of any party.

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Papai’s fury against Ghosh was allegedly triggered on April 23, voting day, when the Congress candidate for the Barahampur Assembly seat, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, stopped in front of Ghosh’s house on his way to the booth. As Adhir was perspiring in the heat, Ghosh offered him a hand fan and some water.

Adhir alleged that this humanitarian gesture sparked fury in the Trinamool camp. “This small gesture prompted them (Papai and his aides) to attack him. I urge people to retaliate if Trinamool resorts to such attacks,” Adhir, who visited Ghosh’s house on Sunday, said.

Ghosh, sources said, suffered head injuries and is admitted to the Behrampore Medical College & Hospital. The attackers also assaulted his wife and daughter.

Ghosh filed a police complaint.

Narugopal Mukherjee, the civic chairman of Behrampore and the Tinnamool candidate, however, denied the charges.

“The incident was a fallout of differences among neighbours. Papai Ghosh was not involved. Congress is trying to give it a political colour,” he said.

Papai has gone into hiding. Cops are searching for him.