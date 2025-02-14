MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31% in January as against 2.37% in December 2024

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 5.88% in January, as against 8.47% in December 2024

PTI Published 14.02.25, 12:54 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Wholesale price inflation moderated to 2.31 per cent in January due to the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Friday showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.37 per cent in December 2024. It was 0.33 per cent in January 2024.

As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 5.88 per cent in January, as against 8.47 per cent in December 2024. Inflation in vegetables came down significantly to 8.35 per cent, as against 28.65 per cent in December 2024.

Inflation in potato continued to be high at 74.28 per cent, and in onion it spiked to 28.33 per cent in January.

The fuel and power category witnessed a deflation of 2.78 per cent in January, against a deflation of 3.79 per cent in December. In manufactured items, inflation was 2.51 per cent as compared to 2.14 per cent in December 2024.

Retail inflation data released on Wednesday showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation eased to a 5-month low of 4.31 per cent in January on easing prices of food items.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Wholesale Price Inflation
