WhatsApp patches security flaw exploited in sophisticated iPhone attacks

The messaging app, said that its vulnerability, chained with a bug found in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from Apple devices.

AP Published 03.09.25, 09:37 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

WhatsApp has patched a security vulnerability that allowed sophisticated attacks against the Apple devices of "specific targeted users".

The messaging app, owned by Meta Platforms, said in a blog post that its vulnerability, chained with a bug found in iOS and iPadOS, allowed hackers to exploit and steal information from Apple devices.

In a post on X, Amnesty's Security Lab researcher Donncha Ó Cearbhaill said the malicious campaign lasted about 90 days. He said other apps beyond WhatsApp may also have been affected.

Also Read

WhatsApp said in a statement that less than 200 users were targeted and that the company had notified those affected. All users have been encouraged to update their app to the latest version to fix the issue.

It's not immediately clear who, or which spyware vendor, is behind the attacks.

Apple also acknowledged the vulnerability in its systems and issued patches to fix the flaws.

