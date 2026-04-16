MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 April 2026

Volvo Car India to raise vehicle prices by up to Rs 1 lakh from May 1

The company added that it does not rule out a further price hike in its car prices soon if this global geo-political/economic climate continues

PTI Published 16.04.26, 05:32 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car on Thursday said it will recalibrate its vehicle prices in India by up to Rs 1 lakh from May 1.

Persistent global supply-chain disruptions and foreign exchange fluctuations have necessitated this marginal adjustment, the car maker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volvo Car India added that it does not rule out a further price hike in its car prices soon if this global geo-political /economic climate continues.

The company currently markets its products through 23 showrooms and 25 workshops pan-India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Volvo Cars Car Price
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC clears voting rights for eligible appellants in Bengal Assembly elections, invokes Article 142

The bench directed EC to give effect to the tribunal’s appellate orders by April 21 or April 27 through a supplementary revised electoral roll
Special session of Parliament
Quote left Quote right

We stand united and will fight this devious assault on our Democracy with all our strength

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT