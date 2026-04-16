Volvo Car India to raise vehicle prices by up to Rs 1 lakh from May 1

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Car on Thursday said it will recalibrate its vehicle prices in India by up to Rs 1 lakh from May 1.

Persistent global supply-chain disruptions and foreign exchange fluctuations have necessitated this marginal adjustment, the car maker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volvo Car India added that it does not rule out a further price hike in its car prices soon if this global geo-political /economic climate continues.

The company currently markets its products through 23 showrooms and 25 workshops pan-India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.