US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer visits India for talks on interim trade deal

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is visiting India this week for talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials as New Delhi and Washington seek to finalise an interim trade agreement under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The visit is aimed at carrying forward the commitments outlined in the joint understanding reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this year as part of negotiations for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

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“This week, Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel to New Delhi, India, to meet with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal, and other senior Indian officials to discuss the historic US-India joint statement and the interim agreement as part of the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations,” the office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday.

Greer’s visit comes shortly after negotiator-level discussions on the proposed pact were held in New Delhi from June 2 to June 4.

The momentum for the trade deal was reinforced during the recent meeting between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Following the meeting, Trump said India and the United States were very close to finalising the agreement. He also described Modi as a tough negotiator and praised the personal rapport he shares with the Indian prime minister.

Earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had indicated that discussions between Greer and Goyal would likely focus on giving final shape to the framework agreement.

On June 5, Goyal said India and the US were working towards resolving all outstanding issues under the interim trade agreement and expressed confidence that the "very, very vibrant" first phase of the BTA could be executed by the middle of next month.

After concluding his India visit, Greer will travel to Uzbekistan for meetings with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

According to the US Trade Representative’s office, Greer’s discussions in Uzbekistan will focus on achieving fair, balanced and reciprocal trade relations with the United States.