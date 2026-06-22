The human element: Can AI replace financial advisers in personal finance?

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping how people consume information, manage expenses, and make everyday financial decisions. From budgeting and credit tracking to investing and retirement planning, AI-powered tools are increasingly embedded in personal finance.

Robo-advisers help manage portfolios, while generative AI can answer questions on taxes, loans, savings, and investments within seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this raises a sharper question: Can AI replace your financial

adviser?

The answer lies not in capability alone, but in how financial behaviour actually evolves.

The trend

AI is entering mainstream finance. AI-driven financial tools are no longer experimental.

A JD Power survey, cited by the American Bankers Association, found that 51 per cent of consumers already use AI for financial advice or information, while another 27 per cent are considering it.

The most common use cases include budgeting, savings planning, credit management and basic investing guidance.

The appeal is clear: AI tools are available 24/7, process large datasets instantly and cost significantly less than traditional advisory services.

In India, this digital shift is already deeply embedded at the transactional level. According to RBI household finance findings and fintech usage patterns, a large majority of urban internet users now engage in digital financial services, particularly payments and banking.

However, this adoption does not extend equally into advisory-led decision-making — an early signal that usage and trust evolve at different speeds.

Scale, speed and access

AI’s strongest advantage is its ability to democratise access to financial information. It can:

Track spending patterns in real time

Simulate investment outcomes

Automate portfolio rebalancing

Provide instant responses on tax or loan queries

This lowers barriers for first-time investors and younger users who previously lacked access to formal advisory services.

The World Economic Forum has highlighted that AI can significantly expand financial inclusion by reducing advisory costs and scaling personalised recommendations.

Even in India, where financial advice penetration remains limited, this has meaningful implications.

A Sebi investor survey indicates that while awareness of securities markets is relatively high, actual participation remains low (single-digit household participation in market-linked instruments) — suggesting significant room for tools that simplify financial decision-making.

Where AI falls short

However, financial advice is not only a computational problem. It is also a behavioural and emotional one.

Human advisers play a critical role as behavioural coaches — helping clients avoid panic during downturns, resist overconfidence in bull markets and stay aligned with long-term goals.

Research in behavioural finance consistently shows that emotional decisions often reduce investment outcomes more than lack of information.

AI, by contrast, is limited in its ability to interpret context-heavy life decisions:

Should someone delay retirement for a child’s education abroad?

How should a family respond to sudden job loss or health shocks?

How should business risk be balanced with household security?

These are not purely data-driven decisions — they involve values, uncertainty, and trade-offs.

Trust is another constraint. Despite growing digital adoption, consumers still prefer human involvement in high-stakes financial decisions.

A CFA Institute survey found that 91 per cent of Indian graduates prefer human financial advisers over AI-based alternatives.

The reality that technology companies fail to grasp is that while people will accept automated advice, many still want accountability and reassurance when it comes to life-changing financial decisions.

Black box problem

There is also the “black-box” problem: users often do not know how AI systems arrive at financial recommendations, which limits confidence in high-value decisions like investments and retirement planning.

Finally, reliability remains uneven. While AI performs well in automation and portfolio management, it struggles with unpredictable macroeconomic shifts driven by geopolitics, regulation, or market sentiment.

The verdict

Not replacement, but redistribution: AI is unlikely to replace financial advisers entirely. Instead, it is reshaping the division of labour.

AI will handle data-heavy and routine tasks (tracking, modelling, screening, monitoring)

Humans will focus on judgment-heavy and emotion-heavy decisions (trust, planning, behavioural guidance, life trade-offs)

The more relevant shift is not “AI versus advisers,” but “advisers using AI versus those who do not”.

A useful parallel is healthcare: machines assist in diagnostics and data analysis, but patients still rely on doctors for interpretation, empathy, and final judgement.

Financial advice is moving in a similar direction.

Conclusion

The question is no longer whether AI can act as a financial adviser. It already can — at least in parts.

The real question is where it cannot yet replace human judgement. In financial decisions shaped by uncertainty, emotion and long-term life goals, AI remains a tool rather than a substitute.

For consumers, the most practical approach is not choosing between AI and human advisers, but recognising that the future of financial planning will increasingly be a hybrid system where both coexist and complement each other.

The writer is CEO of Bankbazaar.com