US opens probe into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles over full self-driving traffic violations

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that it is opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes.

The auto safety agency said FSD - an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed - has "induced vehicle behavior that violated traffic safety laws."

The agency said it has reports of Tesla vehicles using FSD driving through red traffic lights and driving against the proper direction of travel during a lane change.

RECALL COULD FOLLOW IF NHTSA FINDS SAFETY RISKS

In total, NHTSA is reviewing 58 reports of issues involving traffic safety violations when using FSD, including 14 crashes and 23 injuries.

The new investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of Tesla's advanced driver assistance system from Congress and weeks after a new NHTSA administrator was confirmed.

Tesla, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, issued a software update to FSD this week.

NHTSA said it has six reports in which a Tesla vehicle, operating with FSD engaged, "approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection."

NHTSA said four crashes resulted in one or more injuries.

The investigation - a preliminary evaluation - is the first step before the agency could seek a recall of the vehicles if it believes they pose an unreasonable risk to safety.

A driver in Houston in 2024 told NHTSA that FSD "is not recognizing traffic signals. This results in the vehicle proceeding through red lights, and stopping at green lights."

The complaint added: "Tesla doesn't want to fix it, or even acknowledge the problem, even though they've done a test drive with me and seen the issue with their own eyes."

NHTSA also said it will review FSD behavior when approaching railroad crossings. Last month, Democrat Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal cited a growing number of reported near-collisions in urging the agency to investigate.

Tesla's FSD, which is more advanced than its Autopilot system, has been under investigation by NHTSA for a year.

In October 2024, the agency began an inquiry into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD after four reported collisions in conditions of reduced roadway visibility, such as sun glare, fog or airborne dust, including a 2023 fatal crash.

Tesla says FSD "will drive you almost anywhere with your active supervision, requiring minimal intervention" but does not make the car self-driving.

Tesla's other automated vehicle features have also drawn agency scrutiny.

In January, NHTSA opened an investigation into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over reports of crashes involving a feature that lets users move their cars remotely.

NHTSA is also reviewing Tesla's deployment of self-driving robotaxis in Austin, Texas, launched in June. (Reporting by David Shepardson.