US delegation’s visit for August 25 trade talks to be confirmed closer to date: Commerce Secretary

The status of a US delegation visiting India for the next round of bilateral trade talks will be known closer to the scheduled date of August 25, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.

The discussions with the US is happening at the levels of ministers, diplomatic and trade negotiators, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the two countries are fully engaged in the trade negotiations.

Also Read Donald Trump called Norwegian minister to discuss tariffs, also asked about Nobel Peace Prize

When asked about the next round of talks (from August 25), he said, "closer to the date, which is the end of last week of August, you will be able to know how that round will be progressing. We will apprise you".

So far, five rounds of talks have been completed for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). A US team is scheduled to visit India from August 25 for the sixth round of talks.

These remarks are important as after imposing a staggering 50 per cent duty on Indian goods, US President Donald Trump has also ruled out any trade talks between the two countries until the tariff issue is resolved.

The US is pressing for greater market access in politically sensitive areas such as agri and dairy sectors, which India cannot accept as it affects the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

The commerce secretary, however, said that "BTA talks are going on. We are engaged".

These discussions are happening at three levels - negotiating teams, ministers and at diplomatic levels.

"So this negotiation is happening across various channels. We are engaged, US is a very important trading partner for us," Barthwal said.

The US and India have announced plans to conclude the first phase of BTA by fall (September-October) of 2025. The two countries are aiming at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the present USD 191 billion.

So far there are no formal communications from the US on the August 25 visit for the next round of trade talks.

When asked about the impact of US tariffs on Indian exports, an official said the commerce ministry is in touch with stakeholders on the issue.

While the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US has come into effect from August 7, an additional 25 per cent, announced on India as penalty for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia, will be imposed from August 27.

Exporters from labour-intensive sectors such as leather and footwear, textiles, shrimp, chemicals, machinery, and gems and jewellery have expressed serious concerns over the 50 per cent duty announced by the US.

The official said that Indian firms which are exporting to the US are looking at diversifying their export destinations.

"The companies are also involved in strategising their exports. They may face some challenges," the official said, adding states are also looking at ways to support the exporting community.

Another official said that the situation is "very fluid" at the global trade front.

The imposition of a 50 per cent US tariff on Indian goods will impact exports of nine product categories, including shrimp, organic chemicals, apparel, and jewellery by 50-70 per cent, think tank GTRI has said.

In 2024-25, the bilateral trade between India and the US stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports and USD 45.3 billion imports).

India's goods exports to the US rose 19.94 per cent to USD 8.01 billion in July while imports increased 13.78 per cent to about USD 4.55 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-July, the country's exports to the US increased 21.64 per cent to USD 33.53 billion, while imports rose 12.33 per cent to USD 17.41 billion, the data showed.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-July period (USD 12.56 billion bilateral trade) 2025-26.

India's exports to America is recording positive growth since April this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.