Anthropic India revenue doubles in four months as Claude AI adoption surges

Anthropic’s revenue run-rate in India has doubled in four months, chief executive officer Dario Amodei said on Monday, underscoring the rapid adoption of the AI start-up’s Claude coding product in the country.

Anthropic, which announced its India expansion in October 2025 and opened its Bengaluru office on Monday, said the world’s most populous country is the largest market for its Claude AI model after the United States.

The India operations will be led by Irina Ghose, who recently served as managing director of Microsoft India.

Ghose on Monday noted that the country represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises.

The company announced several tie-ups with Indian start-ups across the legal, education, healthcare and agriculture sectors in Bengaluru.

The announcements come ahead of Amodei’s appearance at the India AI Impact Summit later this week.

Anthropic has leaned heavily into the enterprise AI market, after Claude Code received strong reception from developers since it was made generally available last May. The company launched Claude Cowork, an AI agent that helps execute computer tasks for white-collar workers, last month.

Nearly half of Claude’s use in India relates to computer and mathematical tasks, including application development, system modernisation and production software. India’s developer community is among the tool’s most active user bases.

Building language capabilities in its model is another focus area — Anthropic has been working for six months to improve its models’ performance in 10 widely spoken Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Urdu.

The effort involves building more representative training datasets. Anthropic is working with Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to develop evaluation systems that test how models perform on locally relevant tasks, including agriculture and legal services.

Among major companies, Air India is using Claude Code in its software development processes.

CRED has used the tool to speed up feature delivery and improve test coverage, while Cognizant is deploying Claude to 350,000 employees globally to support system modernisation and software development.

The Amazon and Alphabet-backed start-up raised $30 billion in a funding round last week that valued the AI firm at $380 billion.

The Bengaluru office is Anthropic’s second in Asia after Tokyo.