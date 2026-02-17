AMD teams up with TCS to deploy AI data centre technology in India market

Advanced Micro Devices Inc is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services to deploy the US chip maker’s latest AI data centre technology in India, challenging Nvidia in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.

AMD will offer its Helios data centre blueprint and will work with TCS to support up to 200 megawatts of AI infrastructure capacity in India.

The announcement coincided with the AI Impact Summit, where AMD’s chief executive officer Lisa Su is scheduled to appear this week.

India has a proven track record of scaling technology quickly despite late starts — missing the personal computer boom but becoming a software services powerhouse and leaping from limited landlines to nearly a billion smartphones in under two decades.

In AI competitiveness, India ranks third globally, trailing the US and China,

according to Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centred AI.

AMD’s push in India underscores a wider strategy to supply end-to-end AI infrastructure to governments and companies racing to build local computing capacity.

AMD is capturing AI market share from Nvidia, according to Arista Networks Inc. The AMD partner said last week that it is seeing about 20 to 25 per cent of chip deployments going to AMD, compared with 99 per cent of AI chip deployments going to Nvidia in 2025.

“AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure,” Su said in Monday’s statement.

TCS managing director and CEO K. Krithivasan said: “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises.”

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 to deliver GW-scale, secure and reliable AI-ready infrastructure for hyperscalers, AI companies and global enterprises.

The expanded partnership builds on earlier collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises scale AI adoption and modernise hybrid environments, as global chip makers intensify their race for AI dominance in India.