Trump recommends 50% tariff on EU goods starting June 1, citing tough trade relations

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is recommending a straight 50 per cent tariff on goods from the European Union starting on June 1, saying the EU has been hard to deal with on trade.

"The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our discussions with them are going nowhere!"

US President Donald Trump's trade negotiators are pushing the EU to make unilateral tariff reductions on US goods, saying without concessions the bloc will not progress in talks to avoid additional 20% "reciprocal" duties, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is preparing to tell European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Friday that a recent "explanatory note" shared by Brussels for the talks falls short of US expectations, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. The Office of the United States Trade Representative did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

"The priority for the EU is to seek a fair, balanced deal with the US, one that our massive trade and investment relationship deserves," Olof Gill, the European Commission spokesperson for trade, told Reuters in an email.

The European Union continues to actively engage with the US, with Commissioner Sefcovic due to speak to Greer on Friday, Gill added.

The FT reported that the European Union has been pushing for a jointly agreed framework text for the talks but the two sides remain too far apart.

The US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on EU cars, steel and aluminium in March and 20% tariffs on other EU goods in April. It then halved the 20% rate until July 8, setting a 90-day window for talks to reach a more comprehensive tariff deal.

In response, the 27-nation EU suspended its own plans to impose retaliatory tariffs on some US goods and proposed zero duties for all industrial goods on both sides.