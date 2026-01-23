Tredence opens Calcutta office, targets 1000 hirings to scale AI operations

US-based data science and artificial intelligence solutions firm Tredence has opened a new office in Calcutta and plans to scale up its headcount in the city to 1,000 by 2027, as part of its broader India expansion strategy.

The company, which already has operations in major IT hubs such as Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Gurgaon, is now looking to tap the talent pool in eastern India.

The Calcutta centre is expected to support Tredence’s ambition to scale its business to around $1 billion in revenue by the end of the decade.

“Strategically, a presence in Calcutta gives us access to all of Eastern India, and we can tap into talent from neighbouring states and cities. The city also offers an excellent mix of top academic institutions, skilled professionals, promising young talent, high retention and cost advantages, all of which help us scale next-generation AI programmes effectively,” Shub Bhowmick, co-founder and CEO of Tredence, told The Telegraph at the launch.

Bhowmick, who was born and brought up in Calcutta before moving to the US, said the Calcutta centre will play a pivotal role in the company’s work in generative AI and agentic AI.

Tredence currently has a global workforce of over 4,200 employees, including, and operates out of San Francisco, Chicago, Riyadh, London and Toronto. It serves clients across sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, high tech, telecom, healthcare, travel and industrials.

“We are growing very rapidly. In 2020, just five years back, we were a $30-million revenue company. Last year, we were a $250-million revenue company. So, we grew more than seven to eight times, and this is all organically,” Bhowmick said. He added the company expects its topline to approach $500 million by 2027 and to be close to becoming a $1-billion company by 2030.

While the bulk of Tredence’s revenue currently comes from the US market, Bhowmick said the contribution from India is set to rise.

“Our India business will start growing now, for sure. In fact, it’s already happening. We are working with a bunch of global capability centres (GCCs). In some cases, we are working with companies headquartered in the US or Europe, and they are asking us to work with their team in India. Some of our US customers are also asking us to help them set up their GCCs in India,” he said.