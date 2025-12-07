Top 10 firms see Rs 72,000-crore valuation surge, TCS and Infosys lead gains

The combined market valuation of five of India’s top-10 most valued firms rose by Rs 72,284.74 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys leading the gains.

Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance registered growth in their market capitalisation, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw declines.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the broader indices front, the BSE benchmark eked out a marginal gain of 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty slipped 16.5 points.

TCS added Rs 35,909.52 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 11,71,862.37 crore. Infosys jumped Rs 23,404.55 crore to reach Rs 6,71,366.53 crore.

Bajaj Finance rose Rs 6,720.28 crore to Rs 6,52,396.39 crore, and Bharti Airtel edged up Rs 3,791.9 crore to Rs 12,01,832.74 crore. ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation went up Rs 2,458.49 crore to Rs 9,95,184.46 crore.

On the flip side, Reliance Industries lost Rs 35,116.76 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 20,85,218.71 crore.

LIC dropped Rs 15,559.49 crore to Rs 5,50,021.80 crore, State Bank of India slid Rs 7,522.96 crore to Rs 8,96,662.19 crore, HDFC Bank fell Rs 5,724.03 crore to Rs 15,43,019.64 crore, and Larsen & Toubro declined Rs 4,185.39 crore to Rs 5,55,459.56 crore.

Reliance Industries continued as the most-valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and LIC.