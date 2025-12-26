Titan enters lab-grown diamond jewellery segment with new brand ‘beYon’

Titan Co, India’s largest jewellery maker, on Friday announced its foray into the lab-grown diamond segment with the launch of a new brand, “beYon”.

The Tata group-managed company said it will open its first exclusive store in Mumbai on December 29, marking its entry into the fast-growing and affordable lab-grown diamond category, according to a regulatory filing.

“Titan will launch the brand name 'beYon - from the House of Titan' with an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on 29th December 2025 to cater to the adornment needs of women in lifestyle categories beyond watches, perfumes, sarees and handbags,” the company said.

The brand ‘beYon’ will feature a curated portfolio of lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewellery. Titan said it plans to expand the brand’s presence by adding a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the near term.

India’s lab-grown diamond market has seen strong growth over the past two to three years, driven by rising consumer preference for affordable, sustainable and ethically sourced alternatives to natural diamonds.

According to consulting firm Wazir Advisors, diamonds account for less than 10 per cent of the Indian jewellery market, leaving significant scope for further growth. In recent years, studded jewellery has gained traction, with organised retailers increasingly focusing on the segment due to higher margins.

The Indian diamond jewellery market is estimated to be valued at around USD 6.2 billion (Rs 55,674.54 crore) in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 8.6 billion (Rs 77,225.97 crore) by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent.

While lab-grown diamonds currently represent a smaller share of the market at about USD 400 million, the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 per cent over the next two years to reach USD 600 million (Rs 5,387 crore) by FY28, Wazir Advisors said.

India has also emerged as the world’s second-largest market for natural diamond jewellery.

Earlier this year, Titan announced a long-term strategic collaboration with De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, and its flagship jewellery brand, Tanishq.