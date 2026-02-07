Tata Steel net profit leaps to Rs 2730 crore on strong domestic deliveries, Europe turnaround

Tata Steel’s profit jumped nine-fold at the consolidated level to reach ₹2,730.37 crore in the December quarter, as the company recorded higher volume and turnaround in its Netherlands operations, making up for lower steel prices.

The company had reported a profit of ₹295.49 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year.

The company’s income from operations rose to ₹57,002 crore during the quarter from ₹53,548 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Steel’s deliveries in India touched 6 million tonnes in a quarter for the first time as the company continued to ramp up the newly-built Kalinganagar phase II.

On a consolidated basis, deliveries stood at 8.21 mt compared with 7.72 mt in the same period of last fiscal.

While the Netherlands operations posted a turnaround on a year-on-year basis,

from a negative EBIDTA of ₹9 crore to a positive EBIDTA of ₹570 crore, the UK operations continued to suffer heavy losses.

Despite shutting down the blast furnace operation and cutting down a number of employees, the UK business reported a negative EBIDTA of ₹742 crore in Q3FY26 compared with negative ₹730 crore in Q3FY25.

Tata Steel spent ₹3,291 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and ₹10,370 crore in the first nine months of FY26. Net debt declined by ₹5,206 crore quarter on quarter to ₹81,834 crore.

Commenting on the results, T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, said Tata Steel delivered a strong performance despite challenging operating circumstances.

“Supportive policy frameworks are vital to transition to a more sustainable operating model. While the recent progress in Europe has supported sentiments, the UK market continues to be depressed, and the quota framework needs to be revised to reflect underlying market conditions,” Narendran observed about the UK business.

CESC net up 8%

CESC Ltd on Friday posted around 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹304 crore in December quarter, supported by higher income. It had reported a net profit of ₹282 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹4,099 crore in the third quarter from ₹3,657 crore in Q3FY25.

Calcutta-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.