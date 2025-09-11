Tata Advanced Systems, Indra unveil advanced naval air surveillance radar for Indian Navy

The Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), in collaboration with engineering major Indra, has manufactured an advanced naval air surveillance radar which is being billed as a major milestone.

The TASL said that with the production of the 3D Air Surveillance Radar (3D-ASR), it has become the first Indian company to demonstrate the capability to build and integrate next-generation naval surveillance radar systems.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited, in collaboration with Indra, successfully delivered and commissioned the first 3D-ASR -- Lanza-N, aboard an Indian Navy warship, the company said in a statement.

"This achievement also marks a key milestone in India's pursuit of defence self-reliance, with significant localisation in system integration and assembly," it said.

It said the radar has been seamlessly integrated with all systems of this Indian Navy warship.

"Its acceptance and induction followed rigorous sea trials, during which various naval and aerial platforms were deployed to test performance across a range of radar cross-sections," the company added.

To support ongoing production, a radar assembly, integration and testing facility has already been established at Tata Advanced Systems' facility in Karnataka, which will accelerate deliveries, it said.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TASL said, "Our collaboration with Indra reflects a shared commitment to strengthening radar manufacturing capabilities in India."

"By leveraging on-ground synergies, technical expertise, and a robust local supply chain, we are building a strong ecosystem for advanced defence technologies," he said.

Ana Buendia, Head of Indra's Naval Business Unit, said, the project goes far beyond the delivery and deployment of radars for a large number of vessels.

"It has also enabled us to establish a significant collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems, with whom we have worked to establish a radar factory in Bengaluru." "This now provides us with local support to produce systems more efficiently and offer closer service to the client," Buendi­a said.

Indra's Lanza-N is one of the most advanced long-range, three-dimensional tactical surveillance systems capable of detecting friendly and hostile air and surface targets within a particular coverage space.

The radar is highly effective in detecting various types of drones, supersonic fighters, and anti-radiation missiles as well as all types of naval platforms, according to TASL.

This is the first time that a Lanza-N radar would be operational outside Spain, it said.

