Study says, high-speed rail expansion could transform India's transport network

With every kilometre of High-Speed Rail providing about five times the capacity of conventional rail, the development of HSR on the Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals, in all about 10,000 km, may boost the capacity of rail transport significantly, a study has claimed.

The study carried out by rail expert Ramakrishnan TS for think tank Infravision Foundation has advocated four HSR corridors in addition to the ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

ADVERTISEMENT

India is building its first HSR corridor at 508 km between Ahmedabad and Mumbai with technical and financial help from Japan. No deadline for the project has been announced yet.

According to Ramakrishnan, the HSR is the only solution for Indian Railways given declining passenger traffic, increasing congestion, the difficulty of upgrading rail infrastructure, as well as the mixed traffic and the consequent speed differential of four types of trains along the tracks.

There are four HSR corridors, which the study has suggested to be developed by 2035.

The corridors are Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur-Ajmer-Jodhpur-Ahmedabad-(Mumbai), and Chennai-Mumbai via Tirupati, Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Davangere, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Navi Mumbai, with a spur to Goa.

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat-Karnal-Ambala-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar, and Delhi-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi-Patna-Kolkata, are the third and fourth corridors.

"There is a clear need to put HSR on the fast track given passenger preferences towards faster and luxurious modes. The rail AC travel between 2005-06 and 2022-23 increased almost 100 per cent more than the non-AC travel," Ramakrishnan said.

"Accordingly, Indian Railways also increased the supply of AC coaches. Domestic air travel exceeded AC rail travel in 2017-18, which indicates a need for faster travel. The luxury bus travel which constitutes about 70 per cent of the total omni bus travel was about twice that of rail AC travel in 2024.

"This indicates that in the absence of rail AC tickets, passengers prefer luxury buses. The proposed fares for HSR and these modes have been on the same order, whereas the end-to-end travel time will be shorter for HSR and air," he added.

According to the report, India's expertise with semi-HSR with the introduction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)corridor of Delhi-Meerut, which can clock a maximum speed of 180 kmph on standard gauge, and the introduction of 66 Vande Bharat trains, which can clock a maximum speed of 160 kmph on broad gauge, will help India progress to HSR.

"India runs the fourth largest national railway system in the world with a track length of 135,207 km. It is the world's ninth-largest employer and the country's second-largest employer with more than 1.2 million employees.

"However, it lags behind developed countries like the USA, Germany, France, and Japan in terms of route-km per square km or route-km per million population served, which are indicators of rail connectivity," the study said.

Ramakrishnan claimed that in other HSR countries, the development of HSR has expanded the urban connectivity much beyond what it was there before HSR. "Even if some of the HSR corridors get huge patronage, there will be a windfall profit, which can be used to cross-subsidise conventional rail passenger transport." It suggested that India, which aims to become a developed economy before 2047, should have more than one option for faster travel and HSR will fulfil this.

The study noted that despite spending about Rs 15 lakh crore till 2023-24, Indian Railways has been unable to show significant progress in its throughput as the spending has been too thin across too many things.

"The spending on HSR will be targeted spending. The development of HSR will also bring opportunities to manufacture various subsystems of HSR, thereby facilitating Atmanirbhar Bharat," the study said.

"India imports about 87 per cent of its crude oil requirements. The electric traction of HSR would decrease the oil vulnerability much more compared to aviation turbine fuel used in aircraft. HSR would contribute significantly towards the goal of a net-zero economy for India by 2070," it added.

The study also recommended the formation of a National High-Speed Rail Technology Corporation with four tasks — demonstrate a new HSR system at 250 kmph, demonstrate an upgraded HSR system at 200 kmph, develop tilted HSR trains at a speed of 200 kmph, and radially align self-steering bogies for freight trains.

"HSR can help Indian Railways reclaim its ground as the first choice of transport," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.