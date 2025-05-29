Stock markets rebound after two-day fall as US court blocks reciprocal tariffs; Sensex up 320 points

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after two days of decline, mirroring a rally in global markets as a US court blocked President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02. During the day, it jumped 504.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 81,816.89.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60.

Among Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank climbed 2.41 per cent a day after markets regulator Sebi barred its former CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, and four other senior officials from accessing the securities markets in connection with an alleged insider trading in the bank's shares.

Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were also among the gainers.

Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Investors rejoiced a US federal court’s decision to block President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs on imports.

"Global sentiment improved after a US court struck down Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. However, the domestic market remained mostly rangebound during the day due to rising oil prices and higher US 10-year bond yields. Some recovery was seen toward the end of the session, driven by F&O expiry-led covering.

"Export-focused sectors like IT and Pharma performed well, supported by hopes of easing trade tensions," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,662.92 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Also, the Reserve Bank said that the country is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world even in FY26.

India's industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025 due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.42 per cent to USD 65.82 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE barometer declined 239.31 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,312.32 on Wednesday. The Nifty dropped 73.75 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,752.45.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.