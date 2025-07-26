Sona Comstar cracks emerge amid Kapur family row over AGM, board control

Amid a brewing feud over who represents the interest of the Kapur family in auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings, the company on Friday said it held its AGM with full regulatory compliance despite a request for postponement from Rani Kapur, mother of late chairman Sunjay Kapur.

Rani Kapur, former chairperson of the Sona group and wife of former chairman Surinder Kapur, in a letter dated July 24 to the board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings, alleged that while the family is in the mourning due to the sudden passing away of Sunjay last month, some people have chosen this an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was “highly suspicious amid unexplained circumstances” and she has not given any consent or officially nominated any person to be on the board of Sona Comstar.

“I have been informed by well-wishers that an AGM of shareholders has been held, wherein one of the items is the passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors in the company as representatives of the Kapur family,” she stated.

“Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks,” she said. Rani Kapur said according to the Will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband’s estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona group.

The company said that late on July 24, 2025, they received a request to defer the AGM. The company sought urgent legal advice and based on that the fact that Rani Kapur is not a shareholder, Sona Comstar concluded that it could not defer the AGM.

Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, was appointed as an additional director in the capacity of non-executive director with effect from June 23, 2025.