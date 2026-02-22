Six of India’s Top-10 most-valued firms add Rs 63,478 crore in a week, L&T and SBI lead gains

Six of the country’s ten most-valued companies together added Rs 63,478.46 crore in market capitalisation last week, with gains led by Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India, even as the benchmark index posted modest growth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 187.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, during the week. Among the gainers, Larsen & Toubro recorded the highest increase in valuation. Its market capitalisation surged by Rs 28,523.31 crore to Rs 6,02,552.24 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India added Rs 16,015.12 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 11,22,581.56 crore.

Also Read SBI overtakes TCS as fourth largest Indian company after strong Q3 show

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 9,617.56 crore to Rs 14,03,239.48 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its valuation rise by Rs 5,977.12 crore to Rs 5,52,203.92 crore.

Bajaj Finance advanced Rs 3,142.36 crore to Rs 6,40,387 crore. Reliance Industries gained Rs 202.99 crore, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 19,21,678.78 crore. However, four of the top-10 firms witnessed a decline in their valuations.

The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel dropped Rs 15,338.66 crore to Rs 11,27,705.37 crore. ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 14,632.10 crore to Rs 9,97,346.67 crore.

In the IT segment, Infosys declined Rs 6,791.58 crore to Rs 5,48,496.14 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped Rs 1,989.95 crore to Rs 9,72,053.48 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Infosys.