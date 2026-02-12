MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SBI overtakes TCS as fourth largest Indian company after strong Q3 show

State Bank of India reports record quarterly profit of Rs 21,028 crore while Sensex and Nifty end flat and gold gains Rs 600 in volatile trade

Our Bureau Published 12.02.26, 08:47 AM
SBI market cap

Representational picture

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged more than 3 per cent on February 11 as sentiment remained positive after the public lender’s strong Q3 results. The bank has now overtaken IT major TCS to become the fourth-largest Indian company in terms of market capitalisation.

At close, SBI’s market capitalisation stood at 10.9 lakh crore, higher than the 10.53 lakh crore market cap reported by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Reliance Industries Ltd continues to remain India’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of 19.88 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

SBI shares closed 3 per cent higher at 1,181.10 apiece on Wednesday. Earlier during the day, the stock had hit a fresh 52-week high of 1,187.50. TCS shares closed 2.5 per cent lower at 2,909 apiece.

Last week, SBI reported a net profit after minority interest of 21,028.15 crore for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026. This is the highest-ever quarterly net profit reported by the banking behemoth.

Markets flat

Indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note in a choppy session on Wednesday as gains in PSU banks and auto shares were offset by losses in IT stocks.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 40.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 84233.64. The NSE Nifty inched up 18.70 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 25953.85.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, TCS, Infosys and Eternal were among the laggards.

Silver jumps 4000

Silver prices climbed 4,000 to 2.68 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday, while gold edged up 600 to 1.61 lakh per 10 grams, tracking strong global trends.

The white metal jumped by 4,000, or 1.5 per cent, to 2,68,500 per kg from Tuesday’s closing level of 2,64,500 per kg.

RELATED TOPICS

State Bank Of India Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
