Shah Rukh Khan, Radico team up for luxury tequila brand launching in December

Radico Khaitan, the maker of “Magic Moments” vodka, will invest up to $4.56 million and team up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to launch a premium tequila brand, marking its foray into the category.

The Indian liquor maker, known for premium offerings such as Rampur Indian Single Malt and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, will roll out the brand D’YAVOL Añejo — a premium spirit made from agave and aged about two years in wine casks.

D’YAVOL is a luxury brand founded in 2022 by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Their offerings include vodka, blended malt Scotch whisky and premium streetwear.

D’YAVOL Añejo is set to launch by December and, depending on state excise duty, will be priced between ₹20,000 ($228.21) and ₹30,000, Radico Khaitan managing director Abhishek Khaitan told Reuters on Tuesday.

The launch comes as affluent Indians increasingly splurge on everything from luxury dining to premium alcohol, housing and cars. Alcohol sales in the country, according to data from analytics firm Crisil, are projected to grow as much as 10 per cent to $61.35 billion in fiscal 2026.

Tequila is one of the fastest-growing segments globally and its market size in India is about 300,000 cases, out of which 15 per cent is the Añejo (Spanish word meaning ‘aged’) category, Khaitan said.

Under the partnership, Radico Khaitan and Shah Rukh Khan’s family will each hold a 47.5 per cent stake in the venture, while Kamath will own 5 per cent. Reuters