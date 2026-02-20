Tata Group and OpenAI announce strategic partnership to scale AI in India

The Tata group and OpenAI on Thursday announced a multidimensional strategic partnership to drive AI-based innovation across enterprise, consumer and social sectors.

OpenAI has partnered with the Tata Group to build a 100-megawatt AI-optimised data centre in India, with plans to scale capacity to 1 gigawatt, Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced on Thursday at the India AI Impact summit.

As part of the alliance, Tata Group employees will get access to the enterprise version of ChatGPT to boost productivity, while Tata Consultancy Services will leverage OpenAI’s Codex — a system that translates natural language to code — to boost software engineering outcomes.

Through the collaboration, TCS will also help its customers to accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating and scaling OpenAI’s platforms worldwide. Further, OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate to provide AI training and resources to India’ youth and develop technology toolkits for NGOs.

“We made an announcement with AMD yesterday where we will combine the world-class AI rack architecture with Tata’s strength in infrastructure, engineering, power and solution capabilities to create a sustainable high-density capacity in India for global standards,” Chandrasekharan said.

Beyond compute capacity, the group is also working on building an AI data insights platform and agentic solutions for enterprises.

“We are already building an AI data insights platform. What we are building is totally based on diverse Indian data sets on top of foundational models, so intelligence becomes available across the diversity of Indian contexts. TCS and our other company, Tata Communication together are building an AI operating system for industries. What we will do is to build agentic industry solutions for every industry. We are already well on that journey, and we will work with partners to be able to launch it and take it to all enterprises around the globe,” he said.

Chandrasekharan said that the group has made a “serious foray” into chips and semiconductors manufacturing. “What we will do next is to build chips that are very domain-centric, which will be totally AI-optimised for every industry, and we will first launch our work towards getting it ready for the automotive sector,” he said.

Foundational tech

Chandrasekharan said that AI has emerged as a “foundational technology” that cuts across all industries and is expected to emerge as the next big infrastructure.

“AI is nothing artificial. It is real because it learns from data and learns faster every day and it is not based on any fixed rules. AI can scale and it scales pretty rapidly. Putting all this together, AI to my mind is the next big infrastructure; it is the infrastructure of intelligence. It will have a profound impact exactly the same way in the past our infrastructure changes have done — to steam engines, electricity or internet. Our mission should be to make AI work for every individual and every citizen,” he said.